Prime accused in murder case held

The special police investigation team probing the murder of RSS worker Sarath Madiwala, has arrested two more persons including the prime accused in the case, police said on Wednesday. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 10. Police said Sharief (20), the prime accused belonging to Bantwal and Jabbar (29) from Puttur taluk, were arrested on Tuesday.

Jabbar has been produced before the court and remanded to police custody for seven days, they said. Sharief’s custody would also be sought for further interrogation when he is produced before the court on Wednesday, the sources added.

Sarath Madiwala was attacked by unidentified assailants at BC road in Bantwal on July 4 last and succumbed to injuries three days later. Right wing organisations had come out against the police for what they alleged delay in finding out the criminals behind the attack.

