Primary Health Centres without toilets, doctors working for three days at a stretch

On October 2, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, hopes swelled for Revati Joshi, a doctor working with the remote tribes of Pawari and Bhils, in one of the most backward districts in the country in north-west Maharashtra. Dr Revati Joshi (37) then put in a fresh request for a toilet in the primary health centre (PHC) in Bilgaon in the district. A deep pit was dug. That was the farthest the health ministry and the zilla parishad concerned went towards fulfilling its promise of Swachh Bharat. It has been 11 years since she started working here and the doctor is still forced to relieve herself in the open — behind a tree or a large rock. The closest toilet is at her home in Dhadgaon, 23 km away, where she goes every morning to take a bath.

The story is similar in the entire belt. Most PHCs around Bilgaon do not have toilets.

Joshi, who is from Karnataka, made Nandurbar her home in 2003 when she first visited the tribals as a medical volunteer after completing her Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. “The first day, I got a delivery case. There was no hospital, instruments or delivery kit. We delivered her inside her hut. Her kids sat opposite and watched,” Joshi recalls.

In 2003, when the then rural development minister visited Nandurbar, he saw her work and appointed her on contractual basis as a medical officer in Nandurbar for Rs 6,000 per month.

Bilgaon is on a hilly slope near the Narmada backwaters. While many MBBS graduates came and fled from the tribal PHC, Joshi has remained a fixture. In the first three years, she worked out of an aanganwadi room. In 2010, the Directorate of Health Services constructed a two-room fibre structure as a PHC at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. But no toilet was built. Joshi reaches the PHC every morning at 8 on her two-wheeler and stays overnight handling over 60 patients coming daily. In the morning, she returns for an hour to bathe at home. “Sometimes I stay in the PHC for three days,” says the doctor. At night, there is the lurking danger of snake bites but without a toilet, Joshi has no recourse but only the forest slopes to relive herself.

Her parents have been forcing her to marry in Belgaum, but leaving the tribals to fend for their own health is a “hard decision”. “Before I came to Nandurbar 14 years ago, when people told me there are no roads, electricity, or doctors there, I would laugh, never believe them,” she recalls.

The district is known for the number of vacancies in the medical field. Across Maharashtra, 581 doctors have been found permanently absent from work — most from the tribal districts of Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Palghar. Till date, Joshi is a contractual doctor earning less than medical officers in the district.

The fibre PHC she works in runs on solar power amid 11 villages. Common cases are of snakebites, deliveries, fever and cold. There is no telecom network, so in cases of medical emergencies, Joshi has to sometimes walk several kilometres to a spot where she can get network coverage and call for an ambulance.

Joshi does not complain, though. “I chose this life, to work for tribals,” she smilingly explains, adding, “Sometimes my salary does not come for three to four months. But I don’t check my bank balance.” In Dhadgaon, money is never an issue. Rather it is access to medical facilities and food.

In such a difficult terrain, Joshi has memories of several cases. Recently, a woman was delivered in Shelagda village at 7.30 am in her hut. When the placenta did not come out, her husband carried her on foot using a sari and bamboo sticks to bring her to the PHC. “They reached four hours later. We also had no gynaecologist so we had to refer her to Nandurbar civil hospital 100 km away,” says Joshi.

Last week, she put in a request to the block development officer once again for a toilet, following which a fresh pit has been dug. Joshi hopes this time the toilet dream will come true.