Primary education should only be in Indian languages: RSS

Pitching for promotion of local languages, the RSS today said the government needs to formulate a suitable policy to ensure that primary education “should only be” in mother tongue or any other Indian language.
At its crucial triennial meeting of office bearers, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor passed a resolution on the need to protect and promote “Bhartiya” languages.
Candidates appearing in higher education entrance exams of all faculties including technical and medical should have the option of the local languages, it said, adding that the medium of teaching and study material should also be available in Indian languages.
The RSS also welcomed that the NEET and UPSC examinations have now been started in “Bharatiya” languages, but said the same option should be available for all other entrance tests and competitive exams.
“Primary education across the country should only be in mother tongue or any other Bharatiya language. For this, parents should also make up their mind and the governments should formulate suitable policies and frame necessary provisions in this regard,” the Sangh said in the resolution passed by the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Praitinidhi Sabha’ (ABPS).
Seeking that preference be given local languages in all government and judicial works, the RSS said local languages should be encouraged in appointments, promotions and all kinds of functions instead of giving preference to English.
Expressing concern over declining trend in the practice and usage of local languages, it said many languages and dialects have become extinct and several other are endangered.
Central and state governments should take effective steps to protect and promote all languages, dialects and scripts of Bharat, the Sangh said while calling upon its workers and society to preserve and promote their mother tongue.
“The entire society including the swayamsevaks should give preference to the mother tongue in conversations and day to day interactions in the family. The tradition of collecting and reading literature in these languages needs to be cultivated,” it added.
However, the RSS said it is in favour of learning various languages of the world to acquire diverse knowledge.
“But, in a multilingual country like India, ABPS considers it most necessary to protect and promote all the languages of Bharat as the carrier of our culture,” it added.
- Mar 10, 2018 at 11:11 pmState board School students are studying in Local languages along with English after going to college they have to read everything in English.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 11:10 pmIt is a well planned strategy to keep away common man and poor men's children to keep away from better education so that they could not compete with them. These people will send their children in convent shool and fireign schools but poor men child will learn in mother tounge at the cost of resourceful person. The reason is very simple a certain section of society does not want to see common men to go for higher education and want them to be illiterate.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 11:04 pmIn that case, the less "nationalist" Indian pa s who will send their wards to English schools will be wiser because their children will get s. What is the one language in India in which children will learn? We in the South hate Hindi and domination by the northies. RSS is speaking for the cow belt. There it can always find the mul ude that will go by its diktat. Few in the South will listen to this retrograde organization.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 11:02 pmWhy RSS should force what the primary education should be? Pa s are more concerned than RSS about the well being of their children. RSS should Stop poking your nose every whereReply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 10:46 pmThe suggestion of RSS that primary education should be in bharatiya languages can be implemented provided children do not have to study hindi in south. If primary classes going children are mandated to study hindi as second language without mandating their counterparts in north to study one south indian language ,then it becomes biased. Further ,instead of teaching ancient and medievial history our schools should teach children geography of India including rivers , states and their capitols and main crops in each state. A little bit of state economies should be a subject for higher classes so that our school children get to know our country better .Reply
