Primary aim is to retrieve two leaves symbol: Minister

AIADMK symbol AIADMK symbol

Tamil Nadu minister S P Velumani today said the primary aim of both AIADMK factions was to retrieve the party symbol ‘two leaves’ which was frozen by the Election Commission (EC). The EC had on March 23 frozen the name AIADMK and its election symbol after the factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked claim to it ahead of the R K Nagar bypoll, necessitated by the death of former party chief J Jayalalithaa.

“The two leaves symbol was frozen by the EC. Keeping aside individual priorities, all are working towards retrieving the symbol”, Municipal Administration Minister Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of the review meeting on water supply.

He said both the sides have already formed their respective panels to discuss the issue of merger.

To a question on when the discussions would be held, he said Palaniswami had gone to Delhi to participate in the chief ministers’ meeting. A date for discussion would be decided after his return, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now