Prima facie case made out against Gayatri Prajapati: UP government to SC

SEEKING DISMISSAL of his bail plea, the Uttar Pradesh government Friday told the Supreme Court that a prima facie case has been made out against former minister and SP leader Gayatri Prajapati — an accused in a gangrape case.

This was conveyed to a bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan in an affidavit filed by the state in response to Prajapati’s plea for bail in the case. Taking note, the bench asked Prajapati to reply within two weeks.

The government said the trial court had framed charges against various accused, including Prajapati, and the trial was in progress. “As a result of investigation, on the basis of the statements of the informant/complainant, the statement of witnesses and the site inspection of the incident, it was concluded that a prima facie case is made out against the accused petitioner Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and others…,” the affidavit said.

It sought the dismissal of the plea, saying Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed Prajapati’s petitions seeking bail and against the framing of charges.

