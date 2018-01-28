‘Priests know how to throw stones at those who offend Hinduism’

The controversy around Tamil poet and writer Vairamuthu’s article in a local newspaper, in which he quoted a US scholar who had said that Hindu deity Andal was a “devadasi who lived and died in Sri Rangam Temple”, refuses to die down.

A week after the Madras High Court gave an interim stay on all criminal proceedings against Vairamuthu, observing that the poet had only quoted a researcher, which is not an offence, Jeeyar Sadagopa Ramanujam, the pontiff of Sri Manavala Mamunigal mutt in Srivilliputhur, on Friday night said that Hindu priests also know how to throw stones and soda bottles on “those who offend Hinduism”.

Jeeyar Ramanujam had earlier announced a protest, demanding that Vairamuthu should visit Srivilliputhur and apologise.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, Jeeyar appealed to believers to oppose anyone speaking “against Hinduism”. He said, “Hindu priests are always considered peaceful. We also know how to pelt stones, throw soda bottles. (However) we are not doing that.”

Sidelined AIADMK leader and newly elected MLA T T V Dinakaran said Ramanujam’s words destroy the sanctity of his position and insults the spiritual tradition he represents.

Defending Jeeyar, Union minister and BJP MP from the state Pon Radhakrishnan said one has to understand the religious leader’s words properly. “He may have talked about throwing a soda bottle after drinking it (soda),” Radhakrishnan added.

