Priest held for ‘molesting’ three boys in Surat

Surat police Thursday arrested a 45-year-old temple priest on charges of alleged sexual molestation of three minor boys aged between nine and 10 years.

The accused, who has been remanded in police custody until February 19, underwent medical examination at the New Civil hospital along with the victims.

According to police, the accused, Birman Shivlak Pandey, was working as a priest at Shri Sheshnarayan Temple at Navsari Bazaar in Surat.

The incidents allegedly happened over the last six days when the accused lured the boys with sweets to his room and molested them. The priest also threatened the minors to not tell anyone and promised them more sweets for continuing the act.

However, one of the boys told his parents, following which a large number of residents gathered at the temple and beat up the priest on Thursday. Later, the police was informed.

Parents of one of the victims filed a complaint against the priest.

Athwalines police inspector K K Zala said, “We arrested the accused temple priest and produced him in court. The court granted police remand for five days until February 19.”

