Previous govt left many potholes for us to fill: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the previous government had left many “potholes” for the present dispensation to fill, but the BJP government was committed to provide corruption-free, transparent and an accountable government to the people. “I can say that we have fulfilled most of our promises we made to the people. We had promised to give transparent and corruption-free government, one which will be accountable to its people and we have delivered on this…However, we want even more transparency should be there and we are working on this,” he said.

Khattar was addressing a press conference on the occasion of completion of 1,000 days of the first BJP government in Haryana, which came to power on October 26, 2014. Hitting out at the previous Congress government, the Chief Minister said it had left many “potholes” for the present regime to fill. Talking about bringing transparency in governance, Khattar said, “We linked most of the citizen delivery services with IT, like we started e-registration in tehsils etc.”

“Along with providing transparent administration, we ensured that all recruitments were made purely on the basis of merit, unlike in the past when favouritism was rampant and even quotas were fixed on the basis of which people used to get jobs,” he alleged. “It used to pinch me when I used to look at the youths who despite being well qualified had to face disappointment of not getting jobs, not because they lacked merit, but they did not have ‘sufarish’ (approach). But the present government has ensured transparency in recruitments,” Khattar said.

Targeting the previous Congress regime, he said, “People used to only talk about Badli, Barti and CLU (transfer, recruitment and CLU). Some also used to talk about Bapu-Beta Company (father-son company).” The chief minister said the present government has carried out “equitable development” and followed the Gujarat model in this regard. “We did not discriminate on the basis of region, caste or any other consideration. We have been moving ahead with the spirit of Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek and undertaken equitable development in all the 90 assembly constituencies, which are represented by the MLAs of ruling party and opposition alike. People’s faith in this government has increased.

“We also took inspiration from Gujarat, where development model was not based on any kind of discrimination or regional bias,” he added. Replying to a question, Khattar said, “…Whichever party is in power it has to do all works, finish the unfinished tasks of the previous government and fulfill its own announcements.” “We have mandate for five years, if people wish then we will come to power for another term, if they do not wish so then we will not come (to power)…but I can assure you that people will again bring us back on the basis of our work.”

Khattar accusing the previous government of indulging in regional bias. “Mewat area was only used as votebank and completely ignored by the previous regime, but we are committed to accelerate development in that area,” he said. Khattar said we have “filled many potholes” which were left by the previous government, but quipped that some of these potholes are “very big which even we are finding difficult to fill”. “We are doing not only for our works, but completing the tasks left unfinished by them,” he said. To another question, Khattar said that during past 1,000 days he has made 3,700 announcements and work on 1,854 has either been completed or was quite close to completion.

