Press Council of India team visits Rajouri, scribes demand bulletproof jackets

Journalists working in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday raised a demand for bulletproof jackets and helmets, besides an insurance cover, during an interaction with the members of a Press Council of India (PCI) sub-committee, an official spokesman said. The PCI sub-committee, headed by S N Sinha with Suman Gupta and Prakash Dubey as its other members, had a day-long interaction with mediapersons in Rajouri district, he added.

“During the interaction, the journalists raised a demand for bulletproof jackets, bulletproof helmets and an insurance cover for mediapersons working in these border districts, especially in case of cross-border firing (by Pakistan),” the spokesman said.

He added that the committee had a detailed discussion with the owners of media organisations, editors and working journalists of these border districts to take a first-hand appraisal of the issues confronting the media in the hilly Pir Panjal region. The journalists also raised issues related to the accreditation policy, demanding it to be done at the district-level. Issues pertaining to the empanelment of local newspapers for advertisements in both the districts, besides the issue of security passes, were also raised, the spokesman said.

