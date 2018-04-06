Press Council denies allegations of bias in selection process

On Tuesday, INS had got a stay from Delhi High Court against PCI’s decision rejecting the INS’s nomination of H N Cama of Mumbai Samachar. On Tuesday, INS had got a stay from Delhi High Court against PCI’s decision rejecting the INS’s nomination of H N Cama of Mumbai Samachar.

The Press Council of India (PCI) denied allegations of bias in its selection of representatives of Indian Newspaper Society (INS).

In a statement issued Thursday, it said, “As regards the allegation of unreasonable and biased decision of the Chairman while selecting the names of the persons by the Indian Newspapers Society in the category of Owners & Managers of Big, Medium & Small newspapers, it is clarified that selection, as envisaged in law, was done by draw of lots in presence of the representatives of the Associations, including the Indian Newspaper Society.”

INS had on Wednesday targeted PCI Chairman Justice C K Prasad and said it was “anguished over the recent unreasonable and biased decision of the Chairman, PCI while selecting the names of persons to be nominated as members for a fresh term”. It also “strongly” disapproved the “strategic manipulation of the entire process of nominating names,” which, it had stated, “displayed a lack” of understanding of Press Council of India Act.

On Tuesday, INS had got a stay from Delhi High Court against PCI’s decision rejecting the INS’s nomination of H N Cama of Mumbai Samachar.

Listing out the entire process of selection of nominations for the constitution of the 13th Press Council of India, it said Thursday that the process had started in September 2016. After multiple meetings of the Scrutiny Committee, it had submitted its “report to the Council” a year later in September 2017, which was approved “by majority with the dissent of the Chairman and a member”.

The Chairman had then rejected as many as 18 nominations from various bodies, citing “infirmities” in the nomination process, including the nominees of INS and Editors Guild of India. After this, fresh nominations were sought and on March 20, 2018 the Chairman had again rejected the panel submitted by Editors Guild of India for “not fulfiling the mandatory requirement” of sending twice the number of names.

In its Thursday’s statement, the PCI said, “the whole process has been recorded in audio and video format and open for scrutiny.”

