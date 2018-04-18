Press Council asks media to stop naming minor rape victims

Press Council of India Chairman Justice C K Prasad has “expressed grave concern over the tendency of the media” to disclose identity of children involved in criminal offences and harassed in sexual offences.

The PCI in a statement said that Prasad “appealed to the media… to observe restraint in identification of the accused and the victims as it is violative not one of the journalistic ethics” but also of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

