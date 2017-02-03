President’s Speech: Opposition to move slew of amendments

What did we get from the demonetisation, asked Sitaram Yechury. What did we get from the demonetisation, asked Sitaram Yechury.

In a bid to corner the NDA government in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties have sought several amendments to the President’s address, sources have said. Among these, it is learnt, is one submitted by the CPM on the deaths reportedly caused due to demonetisation, an issue which united the Opposition in the Winter Session. The Opposition had managed to get passed amendments to the President’s address last year and in 2015.

One of the amendments sought by CPM’s parliamentary party leader Sitaram Yechury read: “…regret that there is no mention in the Address about condoling or noting the tragic death of over 100 people and announcing adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives while standing in queue to withdraw their own hard earned money from banks/ATMs.”

Yechury has sought two more amendments pertaining to demonetisation. One seeks to insert a line, “but regret that there is no mention in the Address about what did we get from the note demonetisation”. The other seeks to insert, “but regret that there is no mention in the Address that how much black money recovered from the note demonetisation.”

Sources said the Opposition parties are in touch with each other to explore the possibility of forcing a division on an amendment when the Motion of Thanks will be put to vote.

Sources in the Congress said its members too have sought several amendments to the President’s address. The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address began in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and is expected to conclude on Tuesday when it would be put to vote. The ruling NDA is in a minority in Rajya Sabha. An amendment would be put to vote if the member who has given notice for it refuses to withdraw it.

An amendment moved by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressing regret that the President’s Address did not commit support to rights of all citizens to contest panchayat elections, was carried last year. In 2015, an amendment moved by Yechury seeking insertion of a line on the failure of the government to curb high-level corruption and bring back black money was carried.

The Winter Session saw as many as 15 Opposition parties joining hands to take on the government on the issue of demonetisation. And almost all the parties spoke about deaths of people while they stood in queues to withdraw money. It was among the five questions posed by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to the government on December 28. “How many lives have been lost due to demonetisation? Why has the government not paid any compensation to the families of the deceased?” he had asked.

But the Opposition unity broke on the last day of the session when a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi met the Prime Minister. Several Opposition parties stayed away from a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee the same day and from a joint press conference called by the Congress some days later. It is to be seen whether the Opposition parties manage to bury the hatchet and come together again.