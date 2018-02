Presidents, PMs, Ministers, CMs, fathers of CMs: Honour list cuts across party lines

Apart from Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists and corporate leaders, the list includes Presidents, who are Visitors at central universities, Prime Ministers, Union Ministers, top officials in power and spiritual leaders. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Apart from Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists and corporate leaders, the list includes Presidents, who are Visitors at central universities, Prime Ministers, Union Ministers, top officials in power and spiritual leaders. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

CUTTING ACROSS party lines — BJP to Congress, Samajwadi Party to NCP — politicians and top officials close to them received honorary doctorates from government universities when they occupied positions of power.

And, all of them got to share space with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, corporate leaders and academic achievers, according to a list of doctorate degrees awarded from 1997 to 2017 accessed by The Indian Express under the RTI Act.

The list includes Mulayam Singh Yadav, who received honorary doctorates from Lucknow-based Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in 2013 and Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in 2014. At the time, Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav was Chief Minister of UP and chairperson of the general council of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University.

Then there’s Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s father, the late Ranbir Singh, a former member of the Constituent Assembly who received an honorary doctorate from the Kurukshetra University in 2007, when his son was Haryana Chief Minister. Hooda himself received four doctorates from universities in Haryana when he was the state’s CM from 2004 to 2014.

Also on the list is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who accepted a doctorate in 2017 for “veterinary sciences and social work” from the Maharashtra Animal & Fishery Sciences University in Nagpur after the BJP came to power in the state.

Apart from Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists and corporate leaders, the list includes Presidents, who are Visitors at central universities, Prime Ministers, Union Ministers, top officials in power and spiritual leaders.

Presidents (visitors of central universities)

Pranab Mukherjee (2012-2017; Finance Minister, 2009-2012): Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum (2011); Assam University, Silchar (2012); Goa University, Panaji (2017)

Pratibha Devisingh Patil (2007-2012): Padmavathi Medical College, Tirupati (2008); North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon (2012); Goa University (2009)

Prime Ministers

Manmohan Singh (2004-2014; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha 1998-2004): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2009); BHU, Varanasi (2008); University of Madras, Chennai (2009); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2003); IIT Kanpur (2010); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2010)

H D Deve Gowda (Prime Minister, 1996-1997): University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru (1997)

Governors, Speakers, Union Ministers, Cabinet-rank officials, Chief Ministers

T N Chaturvedi (Governor, Karnataka, 2002-07): Punjab University, Chandigarh (2005); Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Delhi (2000)

N N Vohra (Governor, J&K, 2008-present): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2011)

Shivraj Patil (Governor, Punjab, 2010-2015): Swami Ramteerth Marathwada University, Nanded, Maharashtra (2014); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2011)

D Y Patil (Governor, Bihar, 2012-2014): Shivaji University, Kolhapur (2015)

S C Jamir (Governor, Odisha, 2013-present): Nagaland University (2013)

Keshari Nath Tripathi (Governor, West Bengal, 2014-present): Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad (2017)

Somnath Chatterjee (Speaker, Lok Sabha, 2004-9): Pondicherry University (2009)

Meira Kumar (Speaker, Lok Sabha, 2009-2014): University of Mysore (2010); Shreemathi Nathibai Damodar Thackrey Women University, Mumbai (2011); Sri Padmavathi Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati (2009); Akkamahadevi Women University, Vijaypura, Karnataka (2013)

Jagmohan (Union Minister of Urban Development, 1998-2004): Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2003); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2000)

Yashwant Sinha (External Affairs Minister, 2002-04, Finance Minister, 1998-2002): Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2003)

Sonia Gandhi (UPA Chairperson, 2004-present): University of Madras, Chennai (2009)

Sharad Pawar (Union Agriculture Minister, 2004-2014): Swami Ramteerth Marathwada University, Nanded, Maharashtra (2016); Vasantaro Naik Krishi Vidyapeeth Parbhani, Maharashtra (DSc in 2013); Vasantaro Naik Krishi Vidyapeeth Parbhani, Maharashtra (Krishi Ratna in 1999)

Sushil Kumar Shinde (Union Home Minister, 2009-2014): Solapur Vidyapeeth, Solapur (2017); RGPV Bhopal (2009)

Kapil Sibal (Union Minister for Science & Technology, 2004-09): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2006)

Farooq Abdullah (Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, 2009-14): Pondicherry University (2010)

M Veerappa Moily (Union Law Minister, 2009-11; Corporate Affairs Minister, 2011-12): University of Mysore (2011)

Rajnath Singh (Union Home Minister, 2014-present): Lucknow University (2017); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2017)

Arun Jaitley (Union Finance Minister, 2014-present; Union Law Minister, 2000-2002): Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2001); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2001)

Sushma Swaraj (External Affairs Minister, 2014-present; Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, 2009-14): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2011); Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur (2001)

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Union Defence Minister, 1996-98; Chief Minister, UP, 1989-91, 1993-95, 2004-07): Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow (2014); Dr RML National Law University, Lucknow (2013).

Montek Singh Ahluwalia (Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission 2004-2014): Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (1997); Panjab University, Chandigarh (2006); Tamilnadu MGR Medical University (2007); Ravenshaw University, Cuttack (2011); Pondicherry University (2011); IIT Roorkie (2011); GB Pant University, of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2005); Assam University, Silchar (2008); Swami Ramteerth Marathwada University, Nanded (2011); RGPV Bhopal (2009).

Note: Montek Ahluwalia’s wife, Isher Judge Ahluwalia received honorary doctorates from Rani Channamma University, Belgaum (2013), and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2006)

Sam Pitroda (Chairman, National Knowledge Commission, 2005-09; Chairman, National Innovation Council, 2010-13): Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2014); University of Mysore (2014); Shivaji University, Kolhapur (2013); RGPV Bhopal (2013); IIT Kharagpur (2011)

Narendra Jadhav (Member, Planning Commission, 2009-2014; BJP MP, 2016-present): Karnataka Open University, 2012

Sheila Dikshit (Chief Minister, Delhi, 1998-2013): University of Delhi, 2006

N D Tiwari (Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, 2002-2007): Kumaun University, Nainital (2006); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2005)

Bhupinder Hooda (Chief Minister, Haryana, 2004-2014): Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (2007); CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar (2010); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2012); Devilal University, Sirsa (2012)

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, 2009-2011): Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Hardwar (2010)

Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister, West Bengal, 2011-present): Calcutta University (2018)

Manohar Lal Khattar (Chief Minister, Haryana, 2014-present): Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2017); CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar (2015)

HRD ministers, Authorities in Education sector & govt

Murli Manohar Joshi (HRD Minister, 1998-2004): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2017); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2001); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2010); BHU, Varanasi (2003)

Arjun Singh (HRD Minister, 2004-2009): Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh (2005)

D Purandareswari (MoS, HRD, 2006-2012): Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupathi (2010); Akkamahadevi Women University, Vijaypura, Karnataka (2011)

V S Ramamurthy (Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, 1995-2006): University of Madras, Chennai (2004); Anna University, Chennai (1999)

Hari Gautam (Chairman, UGC 1999-2002): University of Madras, Chennai (2001); Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Delhi (2002); Assam University, Silchar (2000); Tamilnadu MGR Medical University (2000)

Arun Nigavekar (Chairman, UGC 2002-2005; Director, NAAC 1994-1998): Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2003); Calicut University (2003)

Goverdhan Mehta (Chairman, Executive Committee, National Assessment & Accreditation Council, 2006-2012): University of Kashmir (2013); University of Mysore (2010); University of Hyderabad (after 1997, year not provided by university); Sri Venkateswara University, Thirupati (2007); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2015); RGPV Bhopal (2012); Rayalseema University, Kurnool (2016); Rajasthan Technological University, Kota (2014); Panjab University, Chandigarh (2010); Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (2014); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2008); Karnataka Open University, Mysuru (2011); Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (2010); IIT Kharagpur (2010); IIEST Howrah, West Bengal (2016); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2009); Central University, Karnataka (2012); IIT Roorkie (2012)

Sukhdeo Thorat (Chairman, UGC, 2006-2011; Chairman, Indian Council for Social Sciences Research, 2011-2017): University of Kalyani, West Bengal (2007); University of Mysore (2010); Telangana University, Nizamabad (2006); Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad (2012); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2011); Karnataka Open University, Mysuru (2009); Fakir Mohan University, Balasore (2008); Akkamahadevi Women University, Vijaypura, Karnataka (2009)

H A Ranganath (Director, NAAC 2008-2013): Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati (2012)

H Devaraj (Vice Chairman, University Grants Commission, 2013-2016): Bhartihar University, Coimbatore (2014); Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajamahendravaram (2015)

Ved Prakash (Chairman, UGC, 2013-2017; Vice Chairman, UGC, 2009-2013; Secretary, UGC, 2002-2005): Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum (2014); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2013); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2014)

D P Agrawal (Chairman, Union Public Services Commission, 2008-2014): Rani Channamma University, Belgaum (2014); RGPV Bhopal (2013); Jivaji University, Gwalior (2009)

Baldeo Bhai Sharma (Chairman, National Book Trust, 2015-present): Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, Haryana (2017)

Authorities in Agriculture Sector given Degrees by Agriculture universities

R S Paroda (Secretary, DARE & D-G, ICAR, 1992-2001): Tamilnadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore (1998); Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Srinagar (2010); Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, Guntur (1999)

M S Gill (Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives, 1993-1996; Election Commissioner 1996-2001; MP, Rajya Sabha, 2004-2016): University of Madras, Chennai (2000); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2005); CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar (1997)

Kirti Singh (Member, Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board, 1995-98; Chairman, ASRB, 1998-99): Vasantaro Naik Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani, Maharashtra (2013); Tamilnadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore (2000); SD Agriculture University, Banaskantha (2011)

Panjab Singh (Secretary, DARE & D-G, ICAR, 2001-02 & Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, 2005-08): Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University, Samastipur, Bihar (2013); Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology (NDUAT), Faizabad (2006)

Mangla Rai (Secretary, DARE & D-G, ICAR, 2003-09; Deputy D-G, Crop Sciences, 1997-2003):Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology (NDUAT), Faizabad (2003); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2005); Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur (1999); BHU, Varanasi (2003)

C D Mayee (Chairman, ASRB, 2004-11): Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University, Bihar (2009)

A K Srivastava (Director, National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, 2009-17; Chairman, asrb, 2017-present): UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashuchikitsa Vigyan Viswavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan, Mathura (2015)

K M L Pathak (DD-G, Animal Sciences, ICAR, 2010-15; Vice-Chancellor, UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Pashuchikitsa evam go-anusandhan sansthan, mathura, 2016-present): UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu-chikitsa Vigyan Viswavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan, Mathura (2015); Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur, MP (2013).

S Ayyappan (Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education & DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, 2010-2016): University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru (2014); Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University, Samastipur, Bihar (2013); UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu-chikitsa Vigyan Viswavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan, Mathura (2012); Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur (2015); BHU, Varanasi (2012)

Judges, judicial officers

A R Lakshmanan (Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court, 2000-2001): Annamalai University, Tamilnadu (2000)

Arijit Pasayat (Judge, Supreme Court, 2001-2009): Fakir Mohan University, Balasore (2008); Utkala University, Odisha (2006)

Dalveer Bhandari (Judge, Supreme Court 2005-2012): National Law University, Delhi (2013); Tumkur University (2010)

N Santosh Hegde (Lokayukta, Karnataka 2006-2011): Karnataka Law University, Hubballi, Karnataka (2015); Karnataka Open University, Mysuru (2009); Tumkur University (2010)

Jawad Rahim (Judge, Karnataka High Court 2006-2014): Tumkur University (2012)

K G Balakrishnan (Chief Justice of India, 2007-2010): University of Kerala (2008); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2007); Cochin University of Science and Technology (2010)

Ananga Kumar Patnaik (Judge, Supreme Court 2009-2014): Utkala University, Odisha (2012); Ravenshaw University, Cuttack (2014)

A K Sikri (Judge, Supreme Court 2013-present): Ram Manohar National Law University, Lucknow (2013)

J S Khehar (Chief Justice of India 2016-17): Panjab University, Chandigarh (2017)

Pramod Kohli (Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal, 2016-present): MDU, Rohtak (2017)

Nobel laureates

Amartya Sen: University of Kerala (2000); University of Hyderabad (after 1997, year not disclosed); Rabindra Bharti University, Kolkata (1998); NUEPA (2011); Mumbai University (2002); JNU Delhi (1999); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi (2011); University of Delhi (1998); Assam University, Silchar (2000); Panjab University, Chandigarh (1999)

RK Pachauri: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2010); Kumaun University, Nainital (2008); University of Kalyani, West Bengal (2009); Panjab University, Chandigarh (2008)

Kailash Satryarthi: Panjab University, Chandigarh (2015); WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata (2016); Jiwaji University, Gwalior (2016)

Eminent Scientists

V K Saraswat (Chancellor, jnu; former DG, Defence Research & Development Organisation): University of Mysore (2016); Tumkur University (2010); Rajasthan Technological University, Kota (2015); JLN Technological University, Hyderabad (2016); IIEST, Howrah, West Bengal (2011); Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur (2011); Jiwaji University, Gwalior (after 1997, year not made available)

R A Mashelkar (Former DG, Council for Scientific & Industrial Research): Vishva Bharti, WB (2006); University of Kalyani, WB (2004); Sri Venkateswara University, Thirupati (2006); Solapur Vidyapeeth, Solapur (2006); Sayajirao University, Baroda (2005); Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (2006); MDU, Rohtak (2005); Goa University (2009); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2006); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2005); University of Delhi (1998); Anna University, Chennai (2000)

R Chidambaram (Former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India ): University of Mysore (2004); Sri Venkateswara University, Thirupati (2010); Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (1999); Manonmanian Sundaranar University, Tamilnadu (2002); Jiwaji University, Gwalior ( after 1997, year not disclosed); IIT Mumbai (2002); IIT Kharagpur (2011); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2007)

K Radhakrishnan (Former chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation): Tumkur University (2010); Sri Venkateswara University, Thirupati (2010); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2011); Rajasthan Technological University, Kota (2010); North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon (2015); IIT Kharagpur (2014); IIEST, Howrah, WB ( 2014)

K Kasthurirangan (Former chairman, isro): Algappa University, Karaikudi, TN (2006); Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum (2004); Vishva Bharti, WB (2013); University of Mysore (2007); Ravenshaw University, Cuttack (2016); Rani Channamma University, Belgaum (2013); IIT Mumabi (2000); IIT Delhi (2011); IGNOU (2003); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2001); Anna University, Chennai (1998)

E Shreedharan (Former chairman, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation): Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2011); RGPV Bhopal (2010); Rajasthan Technological University, Kota (2009); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2006); JLN Technological University, Kakinada (2012); IIT Delhi (2005); GGS Indraprashtha University, Delhi (2010); Cochin University of Science and Technology (2010)

G Madhavan Nair (Former chairman, ISRO): Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2010); University of Mysore (2006); University of Kerala (2007); Sri Venkateswara University, Thirupati (2004); Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur (2009); RGPV Bhopal (2007); NE Hill University Shillong (2009); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2009); IIT Mumbai (2009); IIT Kharagpur (2009); IIT Delhi (2004); Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar (2005); Cochin University of Science and Technology (2005); IGNOU Delhi (2005)

M S Swaminathan (Agricultural scientist, pioneer of India’s green revolution): Vishva Bharti, Santiniketan, West Bengal (2012); University of Kalyani, WB (2006); University of Mysore (2008); Punjabrao Deshmukh Krish Vidyapeeth, Akola (2001); North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, MH (2013); Netaji Open University, Kolkata (2008); Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Faizabad (2007); Mumbai University (2017); IIT Kharagpur (2011); IIT Kanpur (2017); IGNOU, Delhi (2007); SD Agriculture University, Banaskantha (2002); Birsa Agriculture University, Ranchi (2015)

Anil Kakodkar (Former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India) : Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2009); Utkala University, Odisha (2009); University of Mysore (2007); Shivaji University, Kolhapur (2000); Ravi Shankar University, Raipur (2008); Lucknow University (2010); IIT Mumabi (2005); IIT Kharagpur (2008); IGNOU (2008); Goa University (2007); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2003); Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar (2008)

C N R Rao (Material scientist; head, scientific advisory council to pm): Visvesvaraya Techological University, Belagaum (2005); Vishva Bharti, WB (2006); University of Kashmir (2015); University of Kalyani, WB (2007); Tumkur University (2011); Karnataka Open University, Mysuru (2011); JLN Technological University, Kakinada (2011); IIT Kanpur (2016); IIT Delhi (2004); IGNOU Delhi (2008); DU Delhi (2006); AMU, Aligarh (2002); Panjab University, Chandigarh (2011)

Corporate leaders

Subrata Roy, Sahara India: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, Bihar (2011)

Ashok Seth, Fortis: Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi (2012); AMU, Aligarh (2016)

Azim Premji, Wipro: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2005); University of Mysore (2015); IIT Mumbai (2012); IIT Kharagpur (2014); AMU, Aligarh (2008); IIT Roorkie (after 2003, year not disclosed)

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2012); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2008); BHU, Varanasi (2004)

K P Singh, DLF: GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2008)

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance: Sayajirao University, Baroda (2007)

Nandan Nilekani, Infosys: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2011); Karnataka University, Dharwad (2004); Central University, Karnataka (2012)

N R Narayana Murthy, Infosys: IGNOU (2006); University of Mysore (2016); IIT Mumabi (2003); IIT Kharagpur (2007); IIT Kanpur (2013); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2003); Cochin University of Science and Technology (2005); BHU, Varanasi (2003); Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2003); RGPV Bhopal (2005); NE Hill University, Shillong (2009); Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (2012)

Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj Group: IIT Roorkie (after 2003, year not disclosed)

Ratan Tata, Tata Group: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagaum (2009); Tamilnadu Agriculture University (2008); IIT Mumbai (2008); GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (2009)

Shiv Nadar, HCL: University of Madras, Chennai (2007); IIT Kharagpur (2010); Panjab University, Chandigarh (2016)

Sitaram Jindal, Jindal Foundation: Tumkur University (2010)

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti: IIT Kharagpur (2011); GB Pant University, Pantnagar (2007)

Y C Deveshwar, ITC: IIT Kharagpur (2013)

Spiritual leaders

Dalai Lama: University of Mysore (2017); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi (2010); IGNOU Delhi (2011); Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala (2013)

Baba Ramdev: CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar (2015)

Sri Sri Ravishankar: Utkala University, Odisha (2013); Sayajirao University, Baroda (2007); Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnakata (2007); Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar (2016)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App