President’s military secretary gets month’s extension

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

Two days before he was due to retire from service, Military Secretary to the President, Major General Anil Khosla has been granted an extension of a month beyond his retirement date of December 31, 2017.

A central government order dated December 29, accessed by The Indian Express, states: “The competent authority has approved extension of service of Major General Anil Khosla for a period of one month beyond his retirement date of Dec 31, 2017.”

Sources in the Army Headquarters said Major General Khosla had not been empanelled for promotion to the rank of Lt General in three consecutive selection boards. He had spoken against his non-empanellment, citing irregularities in his appraisals and he was given relief. “He will be considered for promotion in a special review promotion board in January and which is why he has been given the extension in service,” said a senior officer. An effort was made to speak to Major General Khosla but his office said he was away on a tour.

