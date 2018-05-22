President’s day out: When Ram Nath Kovind walked down Shimla’s Mall road

President Ram Nath Kovind walks down Mall Road in Shimla on Wednesday. Also seen in the picture is Governor Acharya Dev Vrat. (Source: Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) President Ram Nath Kovind walks down Mall Road in Shimla on Wednesday. Also seen in the picture is Governor Acharya Dev Vrat. (Source: Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a six-day visit to Shimla, on Wednesday enjoyed a leisurely stroll down the Mall Road where he freely mixed with people. He then paid a visit to the town’s famous Manerva book depot and purchased two books with his credit card for his grandchildren. The President was accompanied by Governor Acharya Dev Vrat.

He also made a brief stop at HPTDC’s Ashiana Restaurant where he ordered hot tea and snacks. President Kovind settled the bill, which was Rs 750, from his own pocket.

President Ram Nath Kovind shakes hands with a young boy in Shimla. (Source: Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap, who was with President Kovind, said, “His Excellency was at ease as there was no inconvenience caused to the public. He shook hands with some tourists and locals.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Kovind regretted the inconvenience to people in Shimla caused by the security arrangements for his visit. “President is all a human being after all. I have been here in Shimla for past three days and visited Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and forestry on Monday. Today, I am here for the civic reception. I regret if any inconvenience was caused to the citizens by my movements during this time,” he said towards the end of his speech.

President Ram Nath Kovind visits a book store. (Source: Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

He admitted that sometimes protocol and security arrangements were necessary but they do create problems for the citizens during the VVIP movements. “I accept this fact and feel sorry for it,” he added.

President Kovind extended a warm welcome to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to those visiting Delhi. “Public has full right on Rashtrapati Bhawan. You are welcome to pay a visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan any day you are in Delhi next time,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind bough two books for his grandchildren. (Source: Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

There were reports in the local media that President Kovind was hurt about the disruption to traffic during his movement to the town from “The Retreat” — holiday resort at Charabra, 13 kms from the town. He was about to cancel his visit to ‘Peterhoff’ for the Civic reception before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured him that there will not be any inconvenience to the citizens.

