Sushma Swaraj shares Lok Sabha video of Meira Kumar interrupting her ’60 times in a 6-minute’ speech

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Ahead of the Presidential elections, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Opposition nominee Meira Kumar using a 2013 Lok Sabha speech video for interrupting her “60 times in a 6-minute speech.” Sharing the video of the speech on Twitter, Swaraj wrote, “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition.” In the video, the then leader of Opposition, Sushma Swaraj is seen accusing the UPA government of corruption, with

In the video, the then leader of Opposition, Sushma Swaraj is seen accusing the UPA government of corruption, with special focus on coal allocation scam. While the BJP leaders thumped their tables showing their support to Swaraj, Sonia Gandhi could be seen not very pleased with the speech. Minutes later in the video, the former Speaker of Lok Sabha, Meira Kumar can be seen repeatedly interrupting Swaraj saying “alright”, “thankyou”, “I have to proceed”, indicating that the MP had to conclude her speech.

Speaker interrupted Sushma 60 times in 6-min speech http://t.co/am8tiCJ4Iu via @http://twitter.com/TheDailyPioneer http://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 6, 2013

A lot of commotion can also be heard while Swaraj was lambasting the UPA regime, calling it “the most corrupt government” since Independence. Swaraj had later said the Speaker did not “protect” her when a number of senior ministers created a ruckus during the speech. At the end of the speech, Sushma announced that she was walking out.

The Union Minister also shared a link to a newspaper report with the headline “Speaker interrupted Sushma 60 times in 6-min speech.”

Earlier in the week, the opposition announced the name of Meira Kumar as their candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls. Meira Kumar will take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd