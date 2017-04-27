Presidential polls: Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi discuss Opposition candidate

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held discussions with her one-time strong critic and NCP leader Sharad Pawar amid attem-pts to finalise a common presidential nominee from the Opposition. Pawar drove down to 10, Janpath, the residence of Gandhi, in the evening and the two leaders were closetted for more than half an hour. “They discussed the current political scenario in the country and the issue of putting up a common Opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections,” NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar told The Indian Express.

The meeting with Pawar is part of Gandhi’s exercise to bring together all the Opposition parties against the BJP. In the past few days, Gandhi has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, and Sharad Yadav of the JD(U). She is also supposed to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad, DMK’s M K Stalin and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in the coming days. She has had a telephone conversation with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Pawar’s meeting is significant in view of the history of bitterness between the two leaders that had kicked in after Pawar walked out of the Congress in 1999 on Gandhi’s foreign-origin issue a year after she took over as the party president.

Even after the NCP became a constituent of the Congress-led UPA and the two parties were in alliance in Maharashtra for 15 years, Gandhi and Pawar rarely met since their parting of ways. The last time Pawar visited 10, Janpath was in 2012 to sort out some differences in the then ruling alliance.

Pawar is known to have good political relations across parties. He has, however, denied reports that he himself could run for President. Only earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had called upon all regional forces to come together to counter BJP. “Hope all regional parties will now realise that blind anti-Congressism is not the way. The country must come first in the battle of ideologies,” Surjewala said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now