Presidential polls: Opposition leaders reach out to Naveen Patnaik, KCR; Trinamool says not contacted

Sitaram Yechury met Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

The Opposition’s efforts to field a consensus candidate for the presidential elections gained momentum on Thursday with parties reach out to fence-sitters.

CPM’s Sitaram Yechury met Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik while senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad reached out to the the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. CPI chief S Sudhakar Reddy too met TRS leader K Keshava Rao.

The Trinamool Congress has said that while it favoured a joint candidate, it has not yet been contacted by any party on the issue. The party has also stepped back from its position of a few months ago, when its leaders had said that a consensus candidate could be none other than incumbent Pranab Mukherjee.

Patnaik, meanwhile, was positive about the idea of backing the Opposition nominee. Amid speculation that the BJP is considering fielding Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, a tribal from Odisha, Patnaik’s stand is being keenly watched.

Yechury told Patnaik that his mission was not to forge a political understanding, given the fact that there is a talk of Opposition parties wanting to put in place a formal alliance on the lines of UPA. He said that his “limited agenda” was to find a “secular candidate” for the President and, in the “given context”, it is very important to ensure that Rashtrapati Bhavan is occupied by a secular person. “He seems to be agreeing and said that we will carry it forward,” Yechury told The Indian Express.

Patnaik did not suggest any name, neither did Yechury. The names of politicians Sharad Pawar and Sharad Yadav have been doing the rounds.

Sources said Azad spoke to Rao, but the TRS leader was noncommittal. Sources in the TRS said it would be difficult for the party to go against the ruling party at the Centre if it comes up with an acceptable candidate. The CPI chief, who had a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier this week, met Rao with the same appeal.

TRS MP from Mahbubnagar AP Jitender Reddy said that his party is yet to take a decision.

“But if supporting an NDA candidate is favourable to Telangana then we will definitely support,’’ he said.

Sources said that Left leaders will reach out to YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy too.

Sources in the Congress had on Wednesday indicated that Sonia would soon meet TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC is in a tricky situation — with chargesheets filed against its two jailed two MPs for alleged complicity in a chit fund scam and five other MPs facing a CBI inquiry in the Narada case as well as an ethics committee reference. The chairman of the ethics committee, which is looking into the Narada sting, is veteran BJP MP L K Advani, whose name has been doing the rounds as a presidential candidate.

A couple of months ago, Banerjee in an interview to a Bangla channel seemed not averse to Advani’s candidature, or even that of Sushma Swaraj or Sumitra Mahajan. She told her interviewer that she respected the BJP patriarch, but was open to other BJP names, too. Since then, TMC leaders have been cagey about talking on record about the party’s presidential nominee.

“We are for a consensus candidate for President, but so far nobody has discussed any names with us or even got in touch with us. In the past, we have said we are in favour of a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee. Even now, I would say that this is the only name around which consensus can be built. But we have an open mind. Let other parties suggest names to us first,” said a senior TMC leader.

Mukherjee’s term ends in July.

