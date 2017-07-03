Presidential polls: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal allowed to vote from jail

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express File Photo) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express File Photo)

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday allowed jailed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to cast his vote in the Presidential Polls. Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Bhujbal’s plea in the special court.

The NCP leader, who is jailed in a case related to money laundering, had last week sought to be taken to the Legislative Assembly from Arthur Road jail for the vote.

Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, appearing for the ED, argued that under Section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the special court has no jurisdiction to pass orders on the constitutional right of Bhujbal, which he gets under Article 54.

Bhujbal was arrested in March last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED has alleged that from 2006, the Bhujbals and their associates laundered money to the tune of Rs 4,264.25 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd