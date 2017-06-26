Presidential Polls: Meira Kumar debuts on Twitter amid spat between Sushma Swaraj, Congress

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar (File Photo) Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar (File Photo)

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar joined Twitter on Monday, amid a spat between Union minister Sushma Swaraj and the Congress party over her nomination. Kumar, whose name was put forth after the NDA announced former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate, made her debut on the occasion of Eid, tweeting, “Eid Mubarak! Joy, peace and prosperity to all.”

The External Affairs Minister had on Sunday posted an old video of Kumar — it was captioned “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition” — interrupting her speech to Parliament in 2013. Swaraj, who was targeting the UPA II government for being “the most corrupt since Independence”, was interrupted by Kumar, then Speaker, 60 times during her her six minute, 23 second speech.

This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition – http://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2017

In response, the Congress’ official Twitter handle on Monday posted a video of Swaraj praising the Congress veteran and saying, “I am a fan of you”.

At Kumar’s farewell in 2013, Swaraj told the House: “I want that we all fight the elections with integrity… And I am a fan of you. What Vasudev ji said in public, I have told you multiple times in person; your nature and the quality of not being angry/agitated contributes the most to the proper functioning of this House.”

Sushmaji taking you down memory lane-

Watch @SushmaSwaraj praise Lok Sabha Speaker Smt #MeiraKumar in her farewell speech pic.twitter.com/2xoG6q8OYj — INC India (@INCIndia) June 26, 2017

Meira Kumar was welcomed on Twitter by the Congress, which tweeted, “Please welcome and follow our Presidential Candidate Smt. Meira Kumar on Twitter.”

Please welcome and follow our Presidential Candidate Smt. Meira Kumar on Twitter @meira_kumar — INC India (@INCIndia) June 26, 2017

The spat between the parties comes ahead of the Presidential polls, which will take place on July 17.

