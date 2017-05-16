Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi, says no discussion on names

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Janpath, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Source: ANI photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Janpath, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Source: ANI photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress chief on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss a common presidential nominee from the Opposition ranks. “We did not discuss any names for the presidential election. The Opposition should create a consensus to work together”, Banerjee said after the meeting. She also said, “We discussed important matters regarding politics and president election both.”

She reached 10, Janpath, in New Delhi in the evening, according to news agency ANI. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends in July. Sonia has already held meetings with JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP leader Sharad Pawar in this regard.

ANI also reports that Congress Pradesh Committee president Adhir Chowdhury wrote a letter to Gandhi, requesting her to deal with the TMC chief carefully as most of her party leaders are under the scanner in Saradha and Narada scams. In the current situation, Mamata might settle for a common candidate selected by all major parties. She may even propose President Mukherjee’s name for the post.

There is a speculation that Banerjee will also meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next week.

Meanwhile, Nitish has favoured a second term for Mukherjee and said the BJP should try to build a consensus on the Presidential candidate by talking to all the parties.

