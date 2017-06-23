Presidential polls: Bihar ki beti versus losing strategy, Lalu, Nitish in war of words

At an Iftaar hosted by Prasad Friday, the chill in ties was evident. PTI photo At an Iftaar hosted by Prasad Friday, the chill in ties was evident. PTI photo

A day after Opposition parties fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar in the presidential election against NDA nominee Ram Nath Govind, a war of words erupted in Bihar between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad whose parties make the ruling coalition in the state.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who called the JD(U)’s decision to support Kovind and not the combined Opposition candidate a “historic blunder”, took a swipe at the Chief Minister, wondering how Nitish Kumar could claim to be working for a “Sangh-mukt” (RSS-free) country by backing an “RSS man”.

“We are still treading the path you had suggested to make the country ‘Sangh-mukt’… don’t know what made Kumar move away and extend support to an RSS man,” Prasad told reporters at Patna airport soon after he arrived from New Delhi.

Kumar hit back, saying the Opposition had started with a “strategy of losing” and wondering if it could be called a “good strategy” for the run-up to 2019 when the next Lok Sabha polls will be held. He said the JD(U) decided to support Kovind because he was “Governor of Bihar and had been completely non-partisan”. Asked about Kovind’s “RSS background”, Kumar said Kovind had started his political career under the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, joined the BJP in the 1990s and had not been associated with the RSS. He said his support to the NDA candidate must not be linked to the stability of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

At an Iftaar hosted by Prasad Friday, the chill in ties was evident. Kumar was offered the customary cap but there was hardly any conversation between the two leaders. Seated next to Prasad, Kumar chatted with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Prasad and Kumar did embrace when the latter left after 25 minutes. Earlier, Prasad told reporters: “Nitish Kumar is committing a big mistake by announcing support to Kovind and not supporting Bihar ki beti Meira Kumar. I will also request LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan to support Meira Kumar.”

The RJD chief claimed that the JD(U) had agreed on fielding a combined Opposition candidate but later went back on its word. “Hame nahin pata kya khichdi paki ki Nitish RSS ke ummidwar ka samarthan ke liye taiyyar ho gaye. Nitish ne hi Sangh-mukt Bharat banana hai kaha, lekin woh Sangh ke vyakti ko samarthan de rahe hain (Something was cooking, I do not know why Nitish agreed to support an RSS candidate. It was Nitish who had spoken of RSS-free India, so why is he supporting an RSS candidate),” he said.

Kumar had a counter: “It is a defeatist strategy of the Opposition to field Meira Kumar. Why is the daughter of Bihar chosen for a losing cause? Why is the daughter of Bihar not fielded for a winning cause? Why did they not think of Bihar ki beti before? Is this the way the Opposition is preparing for 2019? I would say it is a losing strategy… There is no question of reconsidering our decision. We have taken the decision after proper thought… Kah rahe hai ki aitihasik bhool hai, karne dijiye, chhod dijiye (it is being said I have committed a historic blunder. Let me do it, let it be).”

