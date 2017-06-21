Presidential polls: JD(U) to support Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo)

All speculations over JD(U)’s support to NDA’s presidential nominee were put to rest on Wednesday, when the party decided to support his candidature. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi confirmed the development and added that the party will skip the opposition meet on presidential poll Thursday. In a statement to ANI, Tyagi said: “We decided to extend support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind as his tenure as Governor had been peaceful.” Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had told the party lawmakers to vote for Kovind in the upcoming presidential election on July 17.

Speaking to PTI earlier in the day, JDU MLA and party chief whip Ratnesh Sada had said: “The JD(U) has decided to back Kovind’s candidature in

the presidential election,” claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) national president, as having told the party legislators about it at a meeting this morning.

According to NDTV reports, Nitish Kumar is likely to announce the party’s decision at a press conference on Wednesday evening. It has already been conveyed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and JDU’s alliance partner and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Opposition parties will be meeting at the Parliament library on June 22 at around 4.30 pm to deliberate on Kovind’s candidature and, possibly, pick a consensus candidate. Election for the country’s top post will only be necessitated if the Opposition decides to field a candidate of their choice.

With President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ending on July 24, the presidential election will be held on July 17 and the results will be declared on July 28.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App