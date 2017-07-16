Presidential polls: JD(U) to give joint Opposition meeting a miss

JD(U) leader Sharad Kumar Yadav (Files) JD(U) leader Sharad Kumar Yadav (Files)

The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is set to give a miss to the meeting called by the joint Opposition, as party leaders want to avoid meeting their Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. “I don’t think it is correct for our party to attend the meeting. I myself met Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the Opposition’s Vice-President candidate and conveyed to him that, in the wake of the current situation it won’t be good for us to attend a meeting called by Opposition. Our relation with Meira Kumar is very old and she will also be there. It won’t look good on our part to go there,” JD(U) leader Sharad Kumar Yadav told ANI.

Yadav said they would support Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the post of vice-president, but wouldn’t attend the meeting because of the resulting situation.

The JD(U) has extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind, over Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, despite being a part of the same political faction.

The JD(U), earlier in the day, didn’t attend the all-party meeting called by the NDA government, to not show any retaliation, but, as per their own admission, due to busy schedule.

The Presidential polls will be held on July 17, while the counting of votes will take place on July 20.

