Presidential polls is a fight against ‘narrow-minded communal vision’: Sonia Gandhi at Opposition meet

On the eve of the Presidential elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday made a passionate appeal to the Opposition parties to fight harder in the forthcoming polls despite the numbers being stacked against them. “In these contests, numbers may be against us. But battle must be fought and fought hard,” the Congress President was quoted as saying by ANI. She was addressing a meeting of Opposition parties.
Making a veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi called upon the opposition parties to fight against “divisive and communal vision”. “We can’t and must not let India be hostage to those who wish to impose upon it narrow-minded, divisive and communal vision,” Gandhi said.
The Congress chief also stated the constitutional posts of the President and Vice-President have come under a siege at present. “The President and Vice-President are the constitutional heads of state. Both of these are, sadly, under siege today,” she said, adding that both are entrusted to discharge duties of offices in a manner that preserves, protects, defends both Constitution and the law.
Gandhi also believes that Meira Kumar and Gopalkrishna Gandhi will give the best possible President and Vice-President to “steer society through crisis that has beset our country.”
The election for the next President will be held on Monday where NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind is pitted against opposition nominee and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. The counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi. The tenure of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24.
The electorate, which consists of elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and members of state assemblies, is tilted in favour of the NDA, but the opposition has been continuously working to seek the support of some regional parties in favour of their candidate.
With ANI, PTI inputs
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 16, 2017 at 8:02 pmShe and son are competing for the best prize in stupidity. People have seen through their games and the communal theory is not going to work. In fact I can see congress mukt Bharat happening soon.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:46 pmeasy to say these words but when you were their what you did..............????? see what company you are in now a days........??? still corruption does matter to you?????Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:34 pmCong has allies : MIM ( Hyderabad), IUML ( Kerala), who are rank communalists.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:31 pmNarrow minded? Muslim appea t was the greatest appea t of UPA. Problem is you never learnt any political lessons. In UP for instance from 1991 your party went to to dogs. In 2014 LS is zero, Assembly 7/403. So what next.? These 7 seats were won because of past Congress leaders goodwill. reinvent yourself.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:31 pmSonia Gandhi is the Broad minded politicians serving and saving India Congratulation for your International vision to save IndiaReply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:28 pmMRS. Sonia (Antonia Edvige Albina Maino)....Two questions. Did MMS say that the FIRST right on the natioins resources is that of the minority???........NEXT, we all know you want your intelligent son Rahul to be the PM, and how much you love dalits like MeiraKumar, without being sarcastic we know Meira Kumar is more expereinced and better suited than Rahul, MeiraKumar will definitely not be the president, and, in that event WILL YOU NOMINATE MEIRAKUMAR AS THE PM OF THE NATION IN 2019???????????? and show you truly love the dalits !!!!!!Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:21 pmThe usual rant of SG against NDA is hypocritical, 1. Policies actions of UPA have been blatantly communal. 2. There are umpteen instances when the post of President Vice President was intentionally denigrated by the three generations of G family.Reply
- Jul 16, 2017 at 7:21 pmMinority apea t at its best. Congis are trying to salvage whatever votebank they HAD. I am fearing before 2019 election these crooks parties will try to create unrest in india for votes. Just like Award Wapasi, Intolerance, Jat, Maratha, Farmer, Patel, JNU andolan. My request is indian brothers and sisters STAY UNITED. .Reply
- Load More Comments