Presidential Polls: Don’t engage Trinamool, Bengal Cong tells Sonia

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to party national president Sonia Gandhi, disapproving any possibility of an “understanding” between Congress and Trinamool Congress over the upcoming presidential polls. This comes amid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled meeting with Sonia in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In his letter, Chowdhury informed Sonia how “BJP was using this opportunity to strengthen its presence in Bengal”. “Trinamool claims that it is fighting the BJP, but in Bengal, every possible scope for the BJP to spread its tentacles are being provided by the ruling party,” the Behrampore MP wrote.

“I understand the chief minister shall be meeting you soon for discussion on the strategy regard to the Presidential polls. It is important to rope in support of all political parties to oppose a RSS-BJP nominee. At the same time, it is necessary to emphasise our abiding commitment to democracy and transparency. Congress workers shall continue to fight for democracy and secularism and oppose both Trinamool and BJP in the state,” he added.

