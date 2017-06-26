Latest News
At Meira Kumar’s 2014 farewell, Sushma Swaraj says ‘I am a fan of you’

In the Congress' video, Swaraj tells Meira Kumar, "I am a fan of you. What Vasudev ji said in public, I have told you multiple times in person; your nature and the quality of not being angry/agitated contributes the most to the proper functioning of this House."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2017 6:00 pm
Congress, Presidential Polls, Sushma Swaraj, Meira Kumar External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Source: AP)
In response to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s tweet questioning the non-partisanship of Meira Kumar during her term as Lok Sabha Speaker, the Congress Twitter handle on Monday posted an old video of the BJP leader showering praises on the Congress veteran in which she was heard saying “I am a fan of you”.

At Kumar’s farewell, Swaraj told the House: “I want that we all fight the elections with integrity… And I am a fan of you. What Vasudev ji said in public, I have told you multiple times in person; your nature and the quality of not being angry/agitated contributes the most to the proper functioning of this House.”

It was posted in response to Swaraj’s earlier tweet and video clip — captioned “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition” — where Kumar is heard interrupting her 60 times in a six-minute, 23-second speech in Parliament in 2013.

The video posted by Swaraj from the BJP’s YouTube channel, shows the party targetting the UPA II government for various corruption cases, particularly the coal scam. While Swaraj describes UPA II as the “most corrupt since Independence”, Speaker Kumar repeatedly tells her: “Alright, thank you so much… Yes, yes, alright, OK, alright, thank you… Please, I have to now proceed with this Sushmaji. Thank you, Sushmaji.” Swaraj ends her speech saying the BJP will stage a walkout.

 

The war of words between the two parties comes ahead of the Presidential elections scheduled on July 17. With the central government and Opposition parties unable to build a consensus on a candidate, the NDA nominated former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind and the Opposition has put up Meira Kumar.

