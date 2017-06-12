Presidential polls: Amit Shah forms 3-member committee for talks with parties

Amit Shah postponed his Monday visit to Arunachal Pradesh and the party is likely to defer its national executive meeting scheduled for July 15-16 in view of the presidential election. Amit Shah postponed his Monday visit to Arunachal Pradesh and the party is likely to defer its national executive meeting scheduled for July 15-16 in view of the presidential election.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections on July 17, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday formed a three-member committee for consultations with other political parties regarding the candidate for the elections. The members of the committee are Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley. Shah postponed his Monday visit to Arunachal Pradesh to focus on deliberations over the election strategy. The party is also likely to defer its national executive meeting scheduled for July 15-16 in Vishakapatnam in view of the presidential election.

Earlier on Sunday, the top opposition leaders had scheduled to meet on Wednesday to formally begin the exercise of finalising the common candidates for presidential elections. According to sources, a 10-member sub-group set up from among the Opposition parties will work towards finalising the candidates, while watching out for any move from the government‘s side.

Contrary to reports, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is not heading the sub-group. The NCP has nominated Praful Patel to the panel. In his absence, party MP Tariq Anwar would attend the meetings. Many Opposition parties, including Congress, are keen that Pawar contest for the President’s post. While he has shown no interest, attempts are on to persuade him.

The election to the top constitutional post will be held on July 17. The last date for filing nomination is June 28. The nomination process will begin June 14 with the issuance of a notification and the counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi.

