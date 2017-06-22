In Meira Kumar vs Ram Nath Kovind fight, Mayawati goes Opposition way

BSP chief Mayawati . Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav BSP chief Mayawati . Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

With the Opposition fielding Meira Kumar against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential elections, the BSP has decided to support the former Lok sabha Speaker in the race for Raisina Hill. Talking to media after the Opposition meeting in the national capital, BSP leader Satish Mishra said that party chief “Mayawati has given her consent for the name which came in the opposition meet.”

Earlier, after the NDA nominated Kovind for the top post, Mayawati had said that her party cannot take a negative stand against a Dalit nominee. She, however, stopped short of expressing immediate support for Kovind saying the BSP will be positive provided the opposition does not field any Dalit for the top post. And after the Opposition fileded Dalit leader Meira Kumar, Mayawati officialy has confirmed her position.

Kovind, a 71-year-old low profile Dalit leader, a two- term BJP Rajya Sabha member, is being seen as an astute choice by the saffron party, which has been targeted by opposition parties over Dalit issues. His election is almost a certainty as the ruling bloc with the support of some regional parties enjoys a majority in the electoral college.

On the other hand, Meira Kumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram, has been the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004 to 2009. She has the electoral experience which Kovind lacks.

