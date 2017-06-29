Presidential poll: Meira Meira to start campaign from Sabarmati Ashram

Meira Kumar Meira Kumar

The presidential candidate from the Opposition and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will visit Sabarmati Ashram on Friday morning to kick off her campaign, coinciding with the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Gujarat.

Kumar landed in Ahmedabad Thursday evening and is expected to be at the ashram at 10 am Friday, accompanied by Congress leaders. The Dalit Rath Yatra led by the RSS-backed Bharatiya Baudhha Sangh will also begin from Ahmedabad on Friday.

