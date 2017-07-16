Presidential poll ‘historic’, all parties maintained dignity of election: PM Modi

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with Congress candidate Meira Kumar NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with Congress candidate Meira Kumar

Ahead of the presidential election on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to say that the election this year is ‘historic’. The prime minister asserted that it is possibly the first time that no political party has resorted to pointless statements or futile debates with respect to the presidential candidates of the opposite party.

Appreciating that all the parties upheld the dignity of the presidential election, Modi said that such behaviour highlights the maturity of India’s democracy. The prime minister further added that it has to be made sure that not a single vote should get wasted in the historic election on Monday.

Modi tweeted, “The presidential poll this time is historic. Possibly this is the first time that no party has made futile statements on the presidential candidate of another party. Every party has respected the dignity of the election. This is the maturity of our democracy. Now, we have to make sure no vote goes to waste. (इस बार के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव ऐतिहासिक हैं। संभवत: पहली बार किसी भी दल ने दूसरे उम्मीदवार पर अमर्यादित टिप्पणी या बेवजह बयानबाजी नहीं की। सभी दलों ने इस चुनाव की गरिमा का ध्यान रखा। यह हमारे लोकतंत्र की परिपक्वता की ऊँचाई है।अब हमें सुनिश्चित करना है कि एक भी वोट बेकार न जाए।)”

The election to appoint the next President of India will take place on Monday at Parliament House in New Delhi, and in all State Legislative Assembly Secretariats. The race to Raisina Hills will pit Opposition nominee and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar against the Centre’s pick and former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. The polling is largely being viewed as a contest between two Dalit leaders.

The electoral college, which elects the President through the system of proportional representation, comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies — a total of 4,896 voters including 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs. While 233 are elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 are from the Lok Sabha.

A total of 32 polling stations — one in Parliament House and one each in the state legislative assemblies have been

set up. 33 observers have been appointed by the EC to oversee the conduct of the election. While two observers will be present in the Parliament House, one each will be deployed in the respective state assemblies.

