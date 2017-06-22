Presidential poll: AIADMK ruling faction to support NDA candidate

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Reuters/Stringer photo) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Reuters/Stringer photo)

The AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday extended support to the NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. An official statement issued late Wednesday said that following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing the decision to field Kovind, Palaniswami pledged the faction’s support to the move.

However, the statement was not aired in the party’s mouthpiece Jaya TV, which is under the control of the Sasikala faction led by T T V Dinakaran. Out of the 50 AIADMK MPs in both houses, only three are supporting Dinakaran.

A source close to the Sasikala camp said they are buying more time as Sasikala is still waiting for assurances from Centre on various matters. The source said Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambudurai, who visited Sasikala in the prison Tuesday, has been tasked to get assurances from the BJP leadership before extending unconditional support to the NDA candidate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App