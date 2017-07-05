AAP’s Punjab ally Lok Insaaf Party to back Ram Nath Kovind for president

“We have an issue-based alliance with the AAP,” Bains said, adding, but for the president’s election we would support the NDA candidate. (Source: PTI Photo) “We have an issue-based alliance with the AAP,” Bains said, adding, but for the president’s election we would support the NDA candidate. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Lok Insaaf Party, which contested the Assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday announced its support for Ram Nath Kovind as the presidential candidate. Kovind is the BJP-led NDA’s nominee for the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains and the BJP’s Punjab unit president Vijay Sampla on Tuesday held a meeting over the matter at the former’s office in Simla Puri at Ludhiana. “We will support Kovind,” Bains said after the meeting. The Lok Insaaf Party has two MLAs in the Punjab Assembly — Simarjit Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains.

