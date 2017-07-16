Parliament monsoon session 2017: Opposition to corner Centre on China standoff, Kashmir

Parliament house. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) Parliament house. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

The first day of the Parliament monsoon session is expected to begin on a stormy note as the Opposition will attempt to put the Centre on the back foot over the Doklam standoff with China and the security situation in Jammu-Kashmir.

However, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are unlikely to transact any business tomorrow and adjourn till July 18 on the account of the death of its members: Vinod Khanna (Lok Sabha) and Anil Dave and P. Goverdhan Reddy (Rajya Sabha). On the same day, 776 members of the Parliament are scheduled to cast their vote to elect the country’s next President. The Vice-presidential elections are scheduled for August 5 according to the Election Commission of India.

The monsoon Session of Parliament, to be held from July 17, 2017 to August 11, 2017, will see a total of 19 sittings and will cover Presidential and Vice-presidential elections. Apart from this, bills involving a range of issues such as education, security, finance, labour, shipping and statistics are likely to be introduced and discussed.

The Opposition parties that include the Congress, CPI-M, Trinamool Congress, Samajwasdi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, BSP, Janata Dal-United, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and DMK among others, have already clarified that besides the elections of the President and Vice-President, they will have floor coordination in Parliament to corner the government. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was quoted by ANI saying, “Will discuss security issues especially Kashmir. Also condition of farmers and gau rakshak incidents, China.”

According to PRS Legislative Research, a total of 18 bills have been listed for passage in the Parliament. Apart from this, 16 bills have been listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Two bills are also listed for withdrawal in the Upper House.

Nine of the 18 bills, which includes The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the The Motor Vehicles (Amendment)Bill, 2016 have been passed by the Lok Sabha and are listed for passage by the Rajya Sabha. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will debate and consider the passing of bills like the Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017 the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 according to a report in PTI.

Few of the important bills that are likely to be introduced in the monsoon session include GST-related bills for Jammua and Kashmir, The Banking Regulation (Amendement) Ordinance, 2017 and The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Labour Code on Wages Bill, 2017 that will look after the minimum wages and The National Sports University Bill, 2017 which will enable the establishment of a National Sports University (NSU) in Manipur are also likely to be discussed in both the Houses.

The Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990 and The North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 have been listed under Rajya Sabha for withdrawal.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd