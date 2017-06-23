Presidential polls: ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose, says Nitish on Meira Kumar

Presidential polls: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he had a lot of respect for Meira Kumar but she was nominated to lose. (Source: ANI) Presidential polls: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he had a lot of respect for Meira Kumar but she was nominated to lose. (Source: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday stuck to his stand on supporting NDA presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind. In a statement to the media after attending RJD’s iftar party held in Patna, the chief minister appeared appreciative of Opposition’s presidential pick, but said Meira Kumar has been nominated to lose. “I have a lot of respect for Meira Kumar, but ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose,” said Kumar.

The chief minister also justified his decision to support NDA’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind, while cautioning that the election should not be a matter of confrontation. “It’s a matter of pride that Bihar Governor Kovind is going to be the next president. This election should not be a matter of confrontation.”

Supporting Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination, Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after a lot of discussions and thinking with the party members. “We have taken independent decisions in the past also, we had supported Pranab da as President when we were in NDA,” added Kumar.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Meira Kumar said the president of India must uphold the values of inclusiveness, social justice and pluralism as the supreme representative of the nation. She said the post was not symbolic and that capability and experience must supersede all other considerations. “India can then not hope to achieve the progressive modernity envisioned by its founding fathers and reflected in the collective will of its people,” she said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd