Presidential elections: Meira Kumar will challenge Ram Nath Kovind, BSP and SP go with Opposition choice

File photo of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Sasaram on Apr 3, 2014 . Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition’s Presidential candidate. (Source: PTI) File photo of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Sasaram on Apr 3, 2014 . Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition’s Presidential candidate. (Source: PTI)

The 2017 presidential election will not be without a contest. Seventeen Opposition parties Thursday announced that former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress veteran Meira Kumar will be their joint candidate against the ruling NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

In the end, Uttar Pradesh arch rivals SP and BSP went along with the Opposition choice and did not go the JD(U) way which backed Kovind — RJD’s Lalu Prasad called Nitish Kumar’s decision a “historic blunder”.

Earlier, forcing the Congress and Left to look for a candidate, BSP chief Mayawati said she would have no option but to back Kovind if the Opposition did not field a Dalit candidate. On Thursday, after Meira Kumar was named as the challenger, BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra quoted his leader as saying “Meira Kumar is a better candidate”.

Daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister and Dalit leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, Kumar is also from Bihar which Opposition parties think will put Nitish Kumar in a tricky spot.

Although the decision to field Kumar was described as unanimous, sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s first choice at the meeting was Sushil Kumar Shinde, Congress leader from Maharashtra. But all others favoured Kumar’s candidature.

That the candidate would be a Dalit was a foregone conclusion as there was pressure on the Congress and others from parties like the BSP ever since the BJP announced the candidature of Kovind. The Congress and other Opposition parties had been working overtime to come up with a credible Dalit candidate as the challenger.

Sources said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had sounded Pawar about Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s desire to field Meira Kumar.

At the meeting, Gandhi spoke first, but did not take any name. Pawar was next and named Shinde, Bhalchandra Mungekar and Kumar, in that order. Sources said he pushed for Shinde and Mungekar since both are from his home state of Maharashtra. But Lalu Prasad, who spoke next, spoke in favour of Kumar. Sources said all who spoke later, including SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra, backed Kumar’s candidature.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI counterpart S Sudhakar Reddy mentioned that the Left had thought of proposing the names of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Prakash Ambedkar but would go with the consensus. Gandhi was out of the race after the BJP named Kovind. At the meeting, Left leaders did not press for Ambedkar either. They made a passing mention which made it clear that a consensus had been worked out before the meeting itself.

Kumar’s candidature was announced by Gandhi with Pawar next to her. Asked whether she would appeal to Nitish Kumar to support Kumar, Gandhi said she would appeal to all parties to back Kumar. After the meeting, all leaders were asked to say back and sign on various sets of nomination papers for Kumar.

Left leaders, who are in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party, said Arvind Kejriwal will come out in support of the joint Opposition candidate. While the JD(U) deserted the Opposition camp, RLD’s Ajit Singh, who was not present at the last meeting, attended this meeting.

Besides Gandhi, the Congress was represented by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and A K Antony. Others present included TMC’s Derek O’Brien, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NC’s Omar Abdullah, JMM’s Hemant Soren, Kerala Congress’s Jose K Mani, Muslim League’s P K Kunhalikutty, JD(S)’s Kunwar Danish Ali, RSP’s N K Premachandran and AIDUF’s Hafiz Bashir.

