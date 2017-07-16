Presidential elections: No relief for MP minister Narottam Mishra from Delhi HC

The EC official, 228 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh will cast their votes. The EC official, 228 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh will cast their votes.

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant any interim relief to Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra who was disqualified from voting in the presidential elections to be held on Monday. On June 24, Mishra was disqualified by EC for three years over paid news charges. Election Commission official said that the ballot paper has Mishra’s name but ‘disqualified’ has been mentioned.

According to a PTI report, a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Pratibha M Singh said there was no urgency for hearing Mishra’s appeal challenging a single judge decision upholding his disqualification, and said it would be heard by a regular bench later.

He was held guilty of not stating a true account of expenses incurred in the 2008 assembly polls. Mishra’s application for interim stay of the single judge order of July 14, has also been dismissed. The single judge bench said, “as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the disqualification of a candidate has to be from the date of the order. What effect it may or may not have on a subsequent election is not what has to be taken into account.”

In a 36 page verdict, the judge said, “The Election Commission holding that there was an implied authorisation by the petitioner (Mishra) to publish these news items was thus a fair finding.”

The presidential election will take place between 10 am and 5 pm. Ballot papers, ballot box and also the special pens have reached Bhopal.

After the ink controversy in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana last year, the EC has decided to use special pens for the electors to mark their votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls. The electorates can only cast their votes using special pens, the official said. The pen will have a special serial number and violet ink.

