Presidential elections: Congress President Sonia Gandhi to host luncheon meeting today, likely to decide on joint candidate

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is hosting a luncheon meeting on Friday with an aim to put a united front while deciding on a joint candidate for the forthcoming presidential poll. The meeting will be held in the Parliament House library on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government completed its three years in power.

Ostensibly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja and JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav would be attending the lunch. According to reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be attending the meet due to a prior engagement and that his party, the JD-U, would be represented by Sharad Yadav.

The talk of a consensus candidate gained momentum after Bihar Chief Minister Kumar called for a second term for incumbent Pranab Mukherjee. However, the Congress so far has been non-committal on a second term for him. In addition to big and small regional parties, invitations had also been sent to JD(U), CPI, CPI-M, SP, DMK, NCP, RJD and TMC.

As per the reports, efforts are also underway to bring political rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on the same page. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly not received invitation from the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA still remains short of 20,000 electoral college votes to see its candidate hold the top constitutional post, despite its thumping victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are among names from the Opposition camp that have been doing rounds. The NCP leader has, however, ruled himself out of the race.

Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure as President will end on July 14, and the election has to take place before that.

