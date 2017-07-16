Presidential elections: 55 MPs to vote in their state assemblies, says EC

According to the EC document, it has allowed 14 Rajya Sabha and 41 Lok Sabha members to vote in state assemblies instead of Parliament House tomorrow. According to the EC document, it has allowed 14 Rajya Sabha and 41 Lok Sabha members to vote in state assemblies instead of Parliament House tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar are among 55 MPs who will vote in their state assemblies instead of Parliament House for the presidential election on Monday, an Election Commission document says. Five MLAs will cast their ballot in Parliament House and four other legislators will vote in state assemblies which they have not been elected to.

Usually, MPs vote in Parliament House and MLAs in their respective state assemblies. As per rules governing presidential elections, lawmakers can ask the Commission to make an exception to allow them to vote from some other place.

According to the EC document, it has allowed 14 Rajya Sabha and 41 Lok Sabha members to vote in state assemblies instead of Parliament House. These include Parrikar, Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who have not yet given up their Parliament membership. While Parrikar is a Rajya Sabha member, Adityanath and Maurya are Lok Sabha members.

Most of the MPs who would vote in their respective assemblies belong to the Trinamool Congress. While MPs will mark their vote on a green-coloured ballot paper, pink-coloured ballot papers will be used for MLAs.

The value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she represents. But the value of the vote of an MP does not vary — it is 708. Hence, the colour of ballot papers will help the returning officer count votes based on the value. The total value of the electoral college is 10,98,903.

