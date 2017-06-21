Presidential polls: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami extends supports to NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI/File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI/File)

AIADMK (Amma) has extended support to NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind for the post of the President, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami saying he will support his candidature, news agency ANI reported. In a statement to ANI, Palaniswami said: “Have decided to support NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.”

Earlier today, JD(U) also threw in support for Kovind with party spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan saying: “JD-U has decided to support Kovind in the presidential election. Since the party has decided to support the NDA nominee, there is no need to attend the meeting of the opposition parties convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.”

Meanwhile, cracks appeared in the opposition ahead of tomorrow’s crucial meeting on the presidential poll, with the JD-U deciding to stay out of the talks after extending its support to NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind today. The opposition camp is yet to name its candidate for the poll, but former speaker Meira Kumar’s meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence today, a day before the meeting, fuelled speculation that she had emerged as the front runner.

The Opposition, a 17 member alliance led by the Congress, is scheduled to meet in Delhi on Thursday to decide upon the candidature for the upcoming presidential polls and also look into the differences within the group.

The NDA has the clear support of parties like the Shiv Sena and PDP within the alliance while TRS, YRS Congress, BJD, JD(U) are the parties outside the alliance who have decided to back the nomination of Kovind. The NDA now enjoys over 60 per cent support with the JDU and AIADMK joining the league.

The presidential elections are scheduled to be held on July 17 and the results are to be declared on July 28.

