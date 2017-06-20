Presidential election: Shatrughan Sinha praises Ram Nath Kovind, but says candidate selection should have been transparent

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha at the Parliament in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha at the Parliament in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who had been keenly pushing for party patriarch L K Advani’s name as the presidential nominee, on Tuesday tweeted that he appreciated NDA’s pick Ram Nath Kovind and abided by the party’s decision given that he was a “loyalist” and a disciplined party soldier”. Sinha also congratulated Kovind.

The BJP leader nonetheless picked on the party for the manner in which it went about declaring Kovind’s name. Sinha wished the process was more transparent and that there should have been little consultations with other parties.

In a series of tweets, Sinha said: “Being a loyalist and a disciplined party soldier, I certainly appreciate and abide by the #BJP party parliamentary board’s decision of finally nominating Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, #RamNathKovind, Hon. Governor of Bihar, as the NDA presidential candidate.”

At the same time, he said the selection process could have been “an open and shut” process in the beginning itself.

“Highly appreciate this decision and congratulate the senior, learned, seasoned politician & perfect gentleman Mr. # RamNathKovind. However, we have certain reservations about the decision, however right & timely it may be. I wish the matter was dealt with or handled in a more mature & transparent manner. We could have nipped the bud right in the beginning in an open & shut, transparent manner without going into the “Ringa Ringa Roses” of so-called discussions & consultations with one and all parties,” he said.

In the same breath, Sinha heaped praise on the BJP veteran once again.

“Nonetheless, long live our friend, philosopher, guide, guru & ultimate leader Honourable Mr. L.K.Advani. Long live # BJP Jai Hind,” he added.

In the run-up to the announcement of NDA’s presidential candidate, Sinha had shown unwavering support to Advani through a series of tweets. Apart from showering Advani with compliments, he had called him the father figure of BJP and the godfather of Indian politics.

