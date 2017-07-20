Presidential election results LIVE updates: Counting of ballots to begin at 11 am; Will it be Kovind or Meira Kumar?

Presidential election results LIVE updates: Oppositions presidential candidate Meira Kumar and NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Presidential election results LIVE updates: Oppositions presidential candidate Meira Kumar and NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

India is all set to get its 14th President as the counting of ballots for the presidential election will begin at 11 am on Thursday. The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by around 5.00 pm. First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis.

The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting. An Election Commission official, who has witnessed previous two presidential polls, said usually results are declared around 5 pm. Close to 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing India’s next president. The numbers seem to be stacked in favour of NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over Meira Kumar, the opposition’s candidate.

8:10 am: A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college. While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.

8:00 am: NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind has number stacked in his favour over the opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. Thirty two polling stations including the one in Parliament house, were set up in various states.

