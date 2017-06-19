Presidential election: Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination matter of happiness says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Reacting to the surprise announcement of Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s pick for the presidential election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the nomination is a matter of happiness for him. He, however, did not reveal if would support Kovind’s candidature.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhawan on Monday, the Bihar CM said, “Matter of happiness for me personally. As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now. It is too early to say.”

Nitish also praised Kovind’s work in Bihar as the Governor. “He has done exemplary work (as Governor of Bihar), worked with impartiality, maintained an ideal relationship with the state government,” he said.

Seventy-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was previously BJP spokesperson. He had also apractised as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

