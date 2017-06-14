Presidential election: NDA to announce its candidate by June 23

BJP President Amit Shah BJP President Amit Shah

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is expected to announce its candidate for the post of president by June 23, reported NDTV. The decision was reportedly taken after a meeting of the senior BJP leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday.

BJP President Amit Shah had earlier formed a committee to consult other parties, including the opposition, over the choice of a suitable candidate. The committee members are Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu. Reportedly, the decision has been taken to announce the candidate’s name ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure for United States on June 24.

The Opposition meanwhile states that it will wait for the NDA to announce its candidate first and then take a decision on whether they want to announce a separate candidate. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Yadav, Derek O’Brien, Sitaram Yechury and other Opposition leaders also met in New Delhi to finalise the strategy.

If a consensus is not achieved, the voting will take place on July 17 and counting on July 20. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday forwarded senior party leader LK Advani’s name to the committee to be considered for the post of President.

