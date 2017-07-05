Presidential election: Meira Kumar meets MLAs, says she is fighting for inclusiveness

Meira Kumar at the state Assembly on Tuesday. (Source: Subham Dutta) Meira Kumar at the state Assembly on Tuesday. (Source: Subham Dutta)

OPPOSITION’S PRESIDENTIAL candidate Meira Kumar on Tuesday met MLAs at the state Assembly as part of her election campaign to seek support for her “ideological battle.” The former Lok Sabha Speaker, who came to Kolkata on Monday night, said that she was grateful that 17 major political parties under the chairmanship of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, despite their differences, stood united against the ruling party at the Centre.

“We stand at the crossroads of history where one part leads to intolerance, suppression, fear and the other leads to our multi-religious society. We are in such a time where people are even dictating what you should eat. Today we have to think. I have written to all the members of the collegium, cutting across party lines, to listen to their inner voice. I believe that the inner voice of conscience carries much more weight than the numbers,” Kumar said.

Asked by the media about her chances of winning against the NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Kumar said, “You see, I am fighting an ideological battle on behalf of the suppressed. I am fighting for inclusiveness. I believe I stand on a very strong ground and will leave no stone unturned for the triumph of my ideology.”

Showering praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kumar said that she is a fighter, who fought without any fear and without thinking about the consequences when it came to her commitment to social justice, inclusiveness, and transparency.

Kumar said that she already had a word with Mamata on Monday evening after she landed at the airport. “She (Mamata) said that she had extended her party’s full support not only to me as a person but more to the ideology that we represent,” Kumar said. The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17.

