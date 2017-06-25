Presidential election: Listen to your inner voice of conscience, Meira Kumar writes to collegium

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. Express photo Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar. Express photo

Opposition presidential nominee Meira Kumar on Sunday wrote a letter to the collegium of MPs and MLAs ahead of filing her nomination papers and sought their support, ANI reported. “Let’s stand together, in spirit and action, to affirm our pledge to this sacred process. I seek your invaluable support in this endeavor,” she wrote.

“As an honourable member of the collegium, you have unique privilege to make history. This is that moment when one should heed the inner voice of conscience and set the course of the nation,” Kumar wrote in her letter.

Kumar’s name was announced for the post of President by Congress-led Opposition after NDA propose Ram Nath Kovind’s name for the post. Kovind, who is currently serving as the Governor of Bihar, is a veteran BJP leader and Dalit face of the party.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, shared an old video of Lok Sabha proceedings from 2013 and targetted Meira Kumar. Kumar, who was the Speaker of Lok Sabha at that time, had interrupted Swaraj – the Leader of Opposition – ’60 times in a 6-minutes speech’. “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition,” Swaraj wrote on Twitter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd