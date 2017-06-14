Presidential election: BJP leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on June 16

Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu are part of the three-member committee constituted to identify a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu are part of the three-member committee constituted to identify a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Senior BJP leaders will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday to discuss about the upcoming presidential election. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu, who are part of the three-member committee constituted by the BJP to pick a candidate for the election, will reach out to the Opposition and hope to arrive at a consensus on the issue.

Sources told news agency ANI that the two BJP leaders on Wednesday have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the election. The NDA candidate is likely to file the nomination papers on June 23, sources said. With President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ending on July 24, the Election Commission announced that polling will begin and end on July 17. Filing of nominations will end on June 28, EC said in a notification. The results will be announced on July 20.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders from 17 parties, including the Congress, CPM, CPI, TMC, RJD, JDU and more, have met at the national capital today to select a common candidate for the presidential election. The law states that only candidates with the support of 50 or more electors can file nomination. Members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and of the state legislative assemblies qualify as electors.

