Presidential election: BJP leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on June 16

Senior BJP leaders will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday to discuss about the upcoming presidential election. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu, who are part of the three-member committee constituted by the BJP to pick a candidate for the election, will reach out to the Opposition and hope to arrive at a consensus on the issue.
Sources told news agency ANI that the two BJP leaders on Wednesday have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the election. The NDA candidate is likely to file the nomination papers on June 23, sources said. With President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ending on July 24, the Election Commission announced that polling will begin and end on July 17. Filing of nominations will end on June 28, EC said in a notification. The results will be announced on July 20.
Meanwhile, Opposition leaders from 17 parties, including the Congress, CPM, CPI, TMC, RJD, JDU and more, have met at the national capital today to select a common candidate for the presidential election. The law states that only candidates with the support of 50 or more electors can file nomination. Members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and of the state legislative assemblies qualify as electors.
- Jun 14, 2017 at 4:45 pmFirst the Parties must reveal the name or it should be floated or else there is no use in meeting the Opposition Party Leaders and if the idea is that they will discuss among the Politicians only then there is no need for the media to write about the Presidential election and hope like BCCI affair the Political Parties will indulge in collective loots as was done by the BCCI in the name of rotational basis !!!Reply
- Jun 14, 2017 at 4:35 pmIt is very clear that Mr LK Adwani the stalwart of the ruling party is out of question for this presidential election. And further more no politician of any party deserves the post in the present since many of them are blotted. Hence as a common Indian I would like Dr. Amartya Sen as our country despite his differences with party in power at the centre. Consensus should only be on non political personality, I think.Reply