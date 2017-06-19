Presidential election: BJP’s parliamentary board meet today; party MPs, MLAs called to sign nomination papers

Nomination form of the candidate is to be signed by at least 50 electors as proposers and 50 as seconders for each set. (representational photo) Nomination form of the candidate is to be signed by at least 50 electors as proposers and 50 as seconders for each set. (representational photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called its MPs and MLAs to Delhi for signing nomination papers for the presidential election, the process of which begins on Monday. The party’s Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled to take place at 12 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting. A party leader said the meeting may authorise Shah to take a call, so it is not clear whether the board will announce its candidate today.

The three-member party committee, which includes Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, will brief the board members about the consultations undertaken by them with allies and opposition parties. The three are also the members of the Parliamentary Board.

The party has prepared four sets of nomination papers, leaving the space for the name of the candidate blank. Nomination form of the candidate is to be signed by at least 50 electors as proposers and 50 as seconders for each set.

The BJP leaders last week said the NDA is “absolutely confident” of the win of its candidates in both the presidential and vice-presidential elections. If the ruling BJP-led NDA and the opposition fail to reach an agreement with regards to a common candidate, polling will be held for the election of the next President on July 17, with the individual nominations facing each other.

The filing of nomination papers to elect the 15th President of India had begun on June 14 and the process will end on June 28. Pranab Mukherjee’s term as President will end on July 24.

