Presidential election: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is NDA candidate

President Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed by Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind at Patna airport. (file photo) President Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed by Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind at Patna airport. (file photo)

In a surprise turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party proposed the name of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as their candidate for the upcoming Presidential election. Seventy-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was previously elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Kovind used to practice as a Supreme Court lawyer.

Briefing the press after the BJP parliamentary board meeting, Amit Shah said: “Ram Nath Kovind always fought for the betterment of theDalits and other backward castes.”

Saying that the prime minister has spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shad said: “Sonia ji told us that she would discuss this within the party and take a call on their next move.” The Opposition will be meeting on June 22 to decide whether to name a candidate or support the NDA.

Reacting to the development, NDA ally at the Centre, Shiv Sena said the BJP should have consulted its allies before naming the candidate. Sena MP Sanjay Raut, speaking with news channel NDTV, said: “You made a three-member committee, Amit Shah has met other leaders, then what is the point in all this… They (BJP) have the complete freedom to choose the candidate, it is the biggest party, they lead the NDA, we have trust in the prime minister… BJP should have discussed the name with all the NDA constituents.”

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, who is at loggerheads with the BJP in Telangana, declared that they would back the NDA candidate.

Earlier today, the BJP parliamentary board met to discuss the names for the upcoming presidential election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting, and BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Sushma Swaraj Nitin Gadkari were among those in attendance.

The party had constituted a three-member team to pick a candidate for the election. Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh, who are part of the team, met Opposition leaders to discuss the issue. The BJP has also reached out to their ally at the Centre, Shiv Sena. Opposition parties were, however, noncommittal on the issue as the BJP team did not discuss any names with them. Ruling out support for a candidate with a Hindutva background, the broad consensus among the Opposition is that the candidate must have strong liberal and secular credentials.

Meanwhile, several BJP lawmakers were called to the national capital to act as signatories for the nomination papers. A total of 50 nominators and 50 seconders are required to back a candidate eligible to stand in the election. The election hinges on the Opposition’s decision to field their own candidate, if they fail to arrive at a consensus with the ruling BJP. However, the BJP has the numbers to see its candidate through the election.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd