Presidential election: AIADMK factions back Ram Nath Kovind

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is expected to be part of a delegation of leaders who would accompany NDA presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind when he files his nomination papers on Friday, according to news channel NDTV. On Wednesday, the AIADMK (Amma) faction announced its decision to support Kovind after a meeting at the party headquarters. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palaniswami over phone, seeking his party’s support for the NDA nominee.

Earlier this week, TTV Dhinakaran met his aunt and AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in Bengaluru prison. He later told reporters that Sasikala would take a call on whom to support in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the O Panneerselvam faction has also decided to back Kovind in the election. “Amit Shah had a word with me and we have accepted his request and decided to support,” Panneerselvam said.

Opposition parties will meet today at the Parliament library at around 4.30 pm and, possibly, choose a presidential candidate. The JDU, however, has decided to support Kovind.

